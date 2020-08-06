Machine learning firm Unsupervised.com raises $5.7M

BOULDER — Unsupervised.com Inc., a maker of artificial-intelligence programs for business analytics, raised a little more than $5.7 million in a new capital raise this week.
The firm, which previously went by Bluebird Labs Inc., reported the equity sale to three separate investors in filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. The company last raised a seed round of $12.77 million last year, according to prior SEC filings.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Unsupervised’s software searches broadly for patterns in large datasets that can show business trends, rather than requiring a programmer to write code that searches for specific patterns.
In a statement to BizWest, CEO Noah Horton said the company is using the funds to keep up with new customers.
“COVID has created increased demand for our platform, and these additional funds provide us the ability to accelerate our growth and meet this demand,” he said.
BOULDER — Unsupervised.com Inc., a maker of artificial-intelligence programs for business analytics, raised a little more than $5.7 million in a new capital raise this week.
The firm, which previously went by Bluebird Labs Inc., reported the equity sale to three separate investors in filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. The company last raised a seed round of $12.77 million last year, according to prior SEC filings.
Sponsored Content
A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustained Economic Recovery
If asked to identify any emerging theme resulting from the events of 2020, I’d have to say that we are challenging historical norms at a record-setting pace. There is a large degree of discord in our political system regarding the state of our economy and the suggestions on how to fix it are endless.
Unsupervised’s software searches broadly for patterns in large datasets that can show business trends, rather than requiring a programmer to write code that searches for specific patterns.
In a statement to BizWest, CEO Noah Horton said the company is using the funds to keep up with new customers.
“COVID has created increased demand for our platform, and these additional funds provide us the ability to accelerate our growth and meet this demand,” he said.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!