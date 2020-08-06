Machine learning firm Unsupervised.com raises $5.7M

BOULDER — Unsupervised.com Inc., a maker of artificial-intelligence programs for business analytics, raised a little more than $5.7 million in a new capital raise this week.

The firm, which previously went by Bluebird Labs Inc., reported the equity sale to three separate investors in filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday. The company last raised a seed round of $12.77 million last year, according to prior SEC filings.

Unsupervised’s software searches broadly for patterns in large datasets that can show business trends, rather than requiring a programmer to write code that searches for specific patterns.

In a statement to BizWest, CEO Noah Horton said the company is using the funds to keep up with new customers.

“COVID has created increased demand for our platform, and these additional funds provide us the ability to accelerate our growth and meet this demand,” he said.