Five school districts share $1.5M Kaiser grant

Five school districts in Colorado will receive parts of a $1.5 million grant from Kaiser Permanente. The Boulder Valley School District and the Thompson School District are among those receiving funding.

The Thriving Schools mental-health grants will be paid over the next three years. The grants are designed to help districts expand implementation of Kaiser Permanente’s Resilience in School Environments initiative. The initiative empowers schools to create safe and supportive learning environments by cultivating practices that strengthen the social and emotional health of school employees and students.

The grants also can be used to support district COVID-19 prevention efforts including sanitation and hygiene, expanded testing, social distancing support and safe meal distribution to food insecure students.

Boulder schools will use its $300,000 to continue its collaboration with the University of Colorado’s Boulder Institute of Behavioral Sciences social-emotional wellness program.

Thompson will use its share to focus on the importance of self-care, including training on ways to build it into everyday life.

Other districts receiving funding are the Pueblo School District 70, Cherry Creek School District and Douglas County School District.