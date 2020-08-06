Ex-NFLer Dhani Jones joins Pocket Outdoor Media board

BOULDER — Dhani Jones, a former National Football League linebacker, has been tapped to serve on the Pocket Outdoor Media board of directors.

The Boulder-based media company controls a host of print and web publications including Yoga Journal, SKI, BACKPACKER and VeloNews.

“Dhani’s years of experience as an athlete, entrepreneur, media personality and all-around adventurer uniquely position him to help us on our mission to inspire people to do the activities they love with greater enjoyment and knowledge,” Pocket Outdoor Media CEO Robin Thurston said in a prepared statement. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, enthusiasm and creative experience to our board as we look to bring our new acquisitions together and reach a broader and more diverse audience.”

Jones is the founder of the e-commerce platform BowTie Cause and is the chairman of Qey Capital.