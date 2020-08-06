Erickson, Pratt to lead Metro Denver eco-devo professionals group

LONGMONT and ERIE — Two area economic developers will co-chair the Metro

Denver Economic Development Corp.’s Economic Development Professionals Group for 2020 and 2021.

Jessica Erickson, president and CEO of the Longmont Economic Development Partnership, and Ben Pratt, economic-development director for the town of Erie, will lead the group. Rich Werner, CEO of Upstate Colorado, is the outgoing chair.

“I am honored to be a part of this amazing group of big thinkers and innovators, including my co-chair Ben Pratt,” Erickson said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to serving the region in this capacity, and to leveraging this opportunity to ensure that Longmont has a strong voice in regional economic development strategy, marketing, and policy.”

Pratt said, “I’m really excited to work with the Denver Metro Chamber and coordinate with our economic-development partners on the site-selection opportunities that are present … I’m just really excited to work closer with my counterparts in all of the communities and continue to maximize the best practices of these organizations.”

The professionals group works to ensure that the Denver Metro EDC’s work plan is implemented, that member organizations collaborate in their approach and that site-selection opportunities grow and expand, Pratt said.

Werner said the nomination of two co-chairs aligns the group with Metro Denver EDC’s executive committee and board of governors structure and provides diverse perspectives in the leadership of economic-development partners across the region.

“This is an easy example of why two is better than one,” Werner said. “Many of us have known Jessica for years and our group will be well served by her talent and experience. This new model will allow us to have options going forward that represent a variety of perspectives and experiences. Our group cannot be in better hands.”

Erickson has served as president and CEO of Longmont Economic Development Partnership since 2015 and has overseen the redesign and rebranding of the organization around a collective impact strategy that champions growth, prosperity and inclusion as the pillars of economic development.

Pratt joined the town of Erie in November 2017 after spending almost seven years with the Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership in Erie, Pennsylvania. In Erie, Colorado, he is responsible for managing the town’s economic-development efforts, including primary employment and retail attraction and development.

The Metro Denver EDC promotes economic development among more than 70 cities, counties and economic-development agencies along the Front Range.