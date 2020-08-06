Home » Industry News » Banking & Finance



Elevations Credit Union awards scholarships to 16 college-bound students

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Elevations Credit Union announced this week the award of 16 scholarships to local college-bound students that total $39,500.

Recipients of the scholarships are:

  •  Deniss Atondo Avolis – Fort Collins HS, Colorado State University
  •   Brianna Bianco – Mountain View HS, Concordia University Chicago
  •   Grace Braddock – Peak to Peak Charter School, Goucher College
  •   Lizeth De La Luz – Fort Collins HS, Front Range Community College
  •   Trinity Dorshorn – Boulder Preparatory HS, Colorado State University
  •   Kellan Dougherty – New Vista HS, University of Colorado Boulder
  •   Roman Garcia-Martinez – Skyline HS, University of San Francisco
  •   Bethany Keenan – Frederick HS, Front Range Community College
  •   Dylan Kelly – Fort Collins HS, Colorado State University
  •   Tabitha Paige – Summit Academy HS, Colorado State University
  •   Isaac Roberts – Lyons Middle-Senior HS, Colorado Christian University
  •   Dayanna Rosales – Westminster HS, University of Denver
  •   Marissa Martinez Suarez – Westminster HS, University of Denver
  •   Julea Trank-Greene – Niwot HS, University of Colorado Boulder
  •   Maedee Trank-Greene – Niwot HS, University of Colorado Boulder
  •  Audrey Vanderpool – Mountain View HS, University of Colorado Boulder

The Elevations Foundation scholarship initiative has provided more than $564,000 in scholarships for higher education during its first 10 years, according to a company news release. Award criteria include financial need, merit and academic performance.


 