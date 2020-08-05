GREELEY — The United Way of Weld County Youth Leadership Council, made up of high school volunteers, recently oversaw the award of more than $13,000 in grants to 13 area nonprofit groups.
The grant funding went to:
- Soccer Without Borders (Soccer Without Borders Greeley).
- Catholic Charities (homeless prevention and emergency assistance program).
- Greeley Family House (safe and secure shelter for one family).
- Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity (Jefferson High School Construction Pathway
- Program).
- “I Have a Dream” Foundation of Boulder County (positive futures for dreamer scholars).
- Immigrant and Refugee Center of Northern Colorado (Summer English Academy).
- Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy (outdoor picnic table and dishwasher).
- Girl Scouts of Colorado (Latinx Engagement in Girl Scouts).
- Northern Colorado Youth for Christ (Turn Around bike-packing trip).
- Partners Mentoring Youth (Weld County Youth Mentoring Program).
- A Woman’s Place (domestic violence awareness videos for youth).
- 60+ Ride (Outreach programming equipment).
- Brigit’s Bounty Community Resources (garden utility vehicle).