United Way of Weld County youth volunteers oversee grant awards Nonprofit: August 2020

GREELEY — The  United Way of Weld County Youth Leadership Council, made up of high school volunteers, recently oversaw the award of more than $13,000 in grants to 13 area nonprofit groups.

The grant funding went to:

  • Soccer Without Borders (Soccer Without Borders Greeley).
  • Catholic Charities (homeless prevention and emergency assistance program).
  • Greeley Family House (safe and secure shelter for one family).
  • Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity (Jefferson High School Construction Pathway
  • Program).
  • “I Have a Dream” Foundation of Boulder County (positive futures for dreamer scholars).
  • Immigrant and Refugee Center of Northern Colorado (Summer English Academy).
  • Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy (outdoor picnic table and dishwasher).
  • Girl Scouts of Colorado (Latinx Engagement in Girl Scouts).
  • Northern Colorado Youth for Christ (Turn Around bike-packing trip).
  • Partners Mentoring Youth (Weld County Youth Mentoring Program).
  • A Woman’s Place (domestic violence awareness videos for youth).
  • 60+ Ride (Outreach programming equipment).
  • Brigit’s Bounty Community Resources (garden utility vehicle).

 