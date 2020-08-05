GREELEY and LOVELAND — A nonprofit startup in Greeley, Blooming Health Farms, is acquiring a new facility in Loveland that will be used to bring sustainable agriculture to the community while providing counseling and job skills training for at-risk youth. The 2,000-square-foot facility will use aquaponics to grow 1,500 pounds of vegetables weekly.

“We believe agriculture offers the best chances to create the future leaders of our community,” Sean Short, director of operations, said in a written statement. Short, who holds a degree in molecular biosciences and biotechnology, partnered with clinical counselor Ryan Smith to create Blooming Health Farms.