KB Home buys Erie land to build paired homes

ERIE — Residential home builder KB Home Colorado Inc. recently purchased a plot of land in Erie to expand its Flatiron Meadows community.

The 112-lot parcel sold for just over $4.8 million, Boulder County property records show. The seller was HT Flatiron LP, an entity registered to a Houston address.

“KB Home has been very active throughout the Denver-metro area, acquiring new land and opening several new home communities. We recently made a strategic land acquisition in the Flatiron Meadows master-plan in Erie, purchasing 122 new home sites,” KB Home’s Colorado division president Randy Carpenter said in an email. “This has been a successful sub-market, and we believe our buyers will be attracted to the community’s location, amenities and unique lifestyle.”

According to Carpenter, KB Home is planning a “collection of two-story paired homes that will range in size from approximately 1,600 to 1,900 square feet.” Prices will start in the low $400,000s.