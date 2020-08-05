JBS earmarks $5M to Greeley for COVID relief

GREELEY — JBS USA Inc. plans to give $5 million to Greeley-area government and nonprofit bodies to support the community during the dual health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, JBS said it will allocate the funds in accordance with the wishes of Greeley city officials and nonprofit leaders to determine where the funds are most needed. All the funds will be committed by the end of 2020, the company said.

Sponsored Content A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustained Economic Recovery

If asked to identify any emerging theme resulting from the events of 2020, I’d have to say that we are challenging historical norms at a record-setting pace. There is a large degree of discord in our political system regarding the state of our economy and the suggestions on how to fix it are endless. Read More

Part of that donation, $1 million, has already been earmarked to help build a new stage at Island Grove Arena for the Greeley Stampede concerts. The Greeley City Council will decide whether to accept that donation in exchange for giving JBS prime naming rights for that stage.

The funds are part of a larger $50 million donation announced in May to cities where it has meatpacking operations. It currently operates in more than 50 cities in the U.S.

A JBS spokeswoman said the process for selecting where the rest of the donation will go has just begun, and the company will announce recipients as decisions are made.