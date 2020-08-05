Greeley council approves Two Rivers Marketplace rezoning on first reading

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council Tuesday approved on first reading the rezoning of the Two Rivers Marketplace property in west Greeley.

The 39-acre parcel is located at the southwest corner of West 10th Street and 83rd Avenue. Owners Martha S., John R., Douglas D. and Thomas A. Stephens have requested that the land be rezoned from Planned Unit Development, allowing for residential uses, to Commercial-High Intensity.

Councilmember Kristin Zasada asked that the item be pulled from the council’s consent agenda to allow her to address some concerns raised by neighbors regarding potential oil-and-gas development on the site.

“Commercial designation doesn’t mean there will be O&G activity,” Zasada said, noting that the council had received “some input from residents who lived in the area, specifically regarding safety concerns and possible oil and gas activity.”

Zasada said that the rezoning is in keeping with council goals regarding creating more commercial activity on the west side of town.

“While we’re appreciating their concerns, I think it’s really important that this does get rezoned,” she said. “One of the things we talk about is having more development on the west side of town, and particularly restaurant opportunities and particularly connecting the Promontory area with the rest of town. In my mind, if we make this CH zoning, we could have those restaurants, coffee shops, office buildings that would help connect that in … I do think that this is a pretty important rezoning.”

The rezoning passed on first reading 7-0, with a public hearing and final reading scheduled for Aug. 18.