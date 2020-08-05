Greeley council approves Two Rivers Marketplace rezoning on first reading

GREELEY — The Greeley City Council Tuesday approved on first reading the rezoning of the Two Rivers Marketplace property in west Greeley.
The 39-acre parcel is located at the southwest corner of West 10th Street and 83rd Avenue. Owners Martha S., John R., Douglas D. and Thomas A. Stephens have requested that the land be rezoned from Planned Unit Development, allowing for residential uses, to Commercial-High Intensity.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Councilmember Kristin Zasada asked that the item be pulled from the council’s consent agenda to allow her to address some concerns raised by neighbors regarding potential oil-and-gas development on the site.
“Commercial designation doesn’t mean there will be O&G activity,” Zasada said, noting that the council had received “some input from residents who lived in the area, specifically regarding safety concerns and possible oil and gas activity.”
Zasada said that the rezoning is in keeping with council goals regarding creating more commercial activity on the west side of town.
“While we’re appreciating their concerns, I think it’s really important that this does get rezoned,” she said. “One of the things we talk about is having more development on the west side of town, and particularly restaurant opportunities and particularly connecting the Promontory area with the rest of town. In my mind, if we make this CH zoning, we could have those restaurants, coffee shops, office buildings that would help connect that in … I do think that this is a pretty important rezoning.”
The rezoning passed on first reading 7-0, with a public hearing and final reading scheduled for Aug. 18.
GREELEY — The Greeley City Council Tuesday approved on first reading the rezoning of the Two Rivers Marketplace property in west Greeley.
The 39-acre parcel is located at the southwest corner of West 10th Street and 83rd Avenue. Owners Martha S., John R., Douglas D. and Thomas A. Stephens have requested that the land be rezoned from Planned Unit Development, allowing for residential uses, to Commercial-High Intensity.
Sponsored Content
A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Sustained Economic Recovery
If asked to identify any emerging theme resulting from the events of 2020, I’d have to say that we are challenging historical norms at a record-setting pace. There is a large degree of discord in our political system regarding the state of our economy and the suggestions on how to fix it are endless.
Councilmember Kristin Zasada asked that the item be pulled from the council’s consent agenda to allow her to address some concerns raised by neighbors regarding potential oil-and-gas development on the site.
“Commercial designation doesn’t mean there will be O&G activity,” Zasada said, noting that the council had received “some input from residents who lived in the area, specifically regarding safety concerns and possible oil and gas activity.”
Zasada said that the rezoning is in keeping with council goals regarding creating more commercial activity on the west side of town.
“While we’re appreciating their concerns, I think it’s really important that this does get rezoned,” she said. “One of the things we talk about is having more development on the west side of town, and particularly restaurant opportunities and particularly connecting the Promontory area with the rest of town. In my mind, if we make this CH zoning, we could have those restaurants, coffee shops, office buildings that would help connect that in … I do think that this is…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!