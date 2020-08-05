LOVELAND — The Food Bank for Larimer County has pledged $50,590 in grants to 12 of its agency partners.

The awards are a part of its agency empowerment initiative, through which the food bank assists partners with obtaining equipment and training for their organizations.

The agency partner recipients include Rams Against Hunger, the Denver Rescue Mission, Aspire 3D, Boys & Girls Club Larimer County, Crossroads Safehouse, Global Leader – Poudre High School Food Pantry, House of Neighborly Service Berthoud, Homeward Alliance, North 40 Food Pantry, Salvation Army Fort Collins, Seventh Day Adventist and The Matthews House.