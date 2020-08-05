FORT COLLINS — Ray Caraway, 17-year president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, will leave his post Sept. 4 to take a leadership role with a New Mexico foundation.

Caraway will become CEO of the JF Maddox Foundation, a private foundation based in Hobbs, New Mexico. Richard Fagerlin, a member of the community foundation’s board of trustees, will become interim president and CEO in the fall.