Boulder’s “I Have A Dream” Foundation taps new CEO Nonprofit: August 2020

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — The I Have A Dream Foundation of Boulder County, a nonprofit that helps low-income students get into and complete college, has named Perla Delgado as its new CEO.

Delgado most recently managed a migrant assistance program at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas. She begins Aug. 11, replacing the retiring Lori Canova.


 