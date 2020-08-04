Nebraska company acquires Kersten Trailer Sales

HENDERSON — Bosselman Tank and Trailer Inc., based in Grand Island, Nebraska, has acquired Henderson-based Kersten Trailer Sales Inc.

Both businesses focus on cargo tank sales, service and repair, including for the energy industry.

Bosselman operates two locations in Nebraska. Kersten operates a 30,000-square-foot facility with 15 bays on a 10-acre campus at 8999 E. 96th Ave.

Bosselman said it will retain all employees, with the exception of Kyle Kersten, owner of Kersten Trailer Sales, who will assist with the transition.

“My primary concern upon entering into this agreement was to make sure both our employees and customers were going to be taken care of by a like-minded company, who would maintain the day-to-day interaction with the people they are used to working with,” Kersten said.

Bosselman general manager Wayne Garrett will oversee the transition and all operations.

“We look forward to the opportunity to grow our business into the Denver metro area and are very happy to welcome Kersten’s employees, customers and vendors to our team,” Fred Bosselman, CEO of Bosselman Tank and Trailer, said in a prepared statement.