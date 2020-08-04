Correction: CU hotel contract was for spring semester, not fall

A story published Aug. 3 headlined “CU contracts with Boulder hotel for student isolation rooms” incorrectly stated that CU had contracted with Millennium Harvest House for the fall 2020 semester, but the contract obtained by BizWest only pertains to the spring 2020 semester.
BizWest regrets this error.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.