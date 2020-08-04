Colorado Cherry Co. expands to Denver

DENVER — A Northern Colorado pie maker is expanding to Denver, with plans to open an outlet at 4000 Tennyson St.

BusinessDen reports that Colorado Cherry Co., which has locations in Estes Park, Loveland and Lyons, will open Cherry Co. Pie & Provisions in 1,700 square feet.

Colorado Cherry Co. closed a location in Windsor earlier this year.