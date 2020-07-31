WOW! Children’s Museum to reopen Aug. 8

LAFAYETTE — The WOW! Children’s Museum will again welcome visitors in a phased reopening starting Aug. 8 and has implemented a series of COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Those measures, according to a museum news release, include:

Timed ticketing for all visitors. Tickets must be purchased in advance on WOW!’s website or over the phone.

Limiting business hours to allow for more frequent deep cleaning between visitors.

Limiting capacity to 50 visitors per time slot.

Greatly reducing the number of handheld toys throughout the museum.

Staff will be wearing PPE and providing contactless check-in.

“We are so excited to welcome our community members back into the museum,” WOW! executive director Joanna Cagan said in a prepared statement. “These have been very difficult times for all of us, not just at WOW! but throughout the city of Lafayette and Boulder County. We’ve taken our time with this reopening plan to ensure that we are up-to-date on cleaning and social-distancing procedures, and we are so grateful for the community’s patience during this period.”

