BizWest Podcast, July 31, 2020: Colorado’s possible housing crisis & Boulder and Xcel’s ceasefire

On this week’s episode, Dan Mika speaks with Housing Colorado executive director Elena Wilken on how the expiry of a $600 additional unemployment benefit and federal eviction moratorium could disrupt Coloradans’ lives during COVID, and Lucas High explains the tentative settlement to end the decade-long municipal utility battle between Boulder and Xcel Energy.

Sponsors for this podcast include: Pinnacol Workers’ Comp, DaVinci Sign Systems and FMS Bank.