Funding Friday: MBio raises $2.9M, Sphero spin-off adds $1.5M to funding total

This week’s notable rounds:

Company Six, a spin-off from Boulder educational robotics firm Sphero Inc., added $1.5 million in new funding as it continues development on a “situational awareness robot” for first responders. Its total haul since formation is $4.5 million.

The company, which is registered as CO6 Inc., was light on details when it spoke to BizWest about the project in May. Its website says a product is “rolling out soon” with a silhouetted image with what appears to be tires on either side.

CEO Jim Booth said the round was led by Spider Capital LP in San Francisco, with additional investments from Village Global, Rucker Park Capital, Shasta Ventures, Boulder-based Foundry Group, Techstars and Denver-based GAN Ventures.

Boulder’s Mbio Diagnostics Inc. raised about $2.9 million in new funds out of an $11 million round on Friday, along with executing a promissory note conversion to turn $3.23 million in earlier debt into equity.

Earlier this month, Mbio submitted a rapid COVID-19 test to the U.S. Department of Defense for military medicine research. The test determines the presence of interleukin-6, an inflammatory protein that is thought to signal if a patient’s immune system is overreacting to the disease and potentially causing life-threatening complications.

Other rounds this week (source: SEC)

July 28: Dining Software Group Inc., Broomfield, $45,000 goal met

July 29: Asius Technologies LLC, Boulder, $50,000 raised out of $200,000 goal

