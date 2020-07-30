Trio Health hires new CTO

LOUISVILLE — Trio Health Advisory Group LLC, a Louisville health-care analytics firm, has hired Donald Pettini as chief technology officer.

His experience includes leadership positions at Change Healthcare Holdings Inc. and Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), according to a Trio news release.

“Don brings a proven track record and exceptional leadership and vision to Trio Health in building novel solutions for customers to advance industry standards,” Trio CEO Brent Clough said in a prepared statement. “His passion for customer collaboration in creating breakthrough technology products and systems coupled with his experience in planning for large database systems, real-world evidence data access and curation, hybrid big data platforms, and population analytics will help accelerate our mission to dramatically improve patient outcomes and market access for treatment through transformative real-world evidence generation.”

