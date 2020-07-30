SomaLogic expands collaboration deal with Amgen

BOULDER — SomaLogic Inc. has expanded out its collaboration for new drug discovery with biopharmaceutical giant Amgen Inc. (Nasdaq: AMGN).

In a statement Thursday, SomaLogic said it will use its platforms to analyze more than 40,000 blood samples to measure various biomarkers within clinical trial patients. The goal is to provide more granular data for drug candidates in Amgen’s pipeline, which may speed up the time it takes for a drug to reach approval thresholds with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The California-based Amgen is one of the largest pharmaceutical firms in the world with a market capitalization of $141.51 billion. SomaLogic previously only performed that task with Amgen’s Icelandic subsidiary.

“Therefore, we have an obligation to make our leading SomaScan Platform more accessible to all potential researchers under terms that meet their organization’s particular needs, whether as a collaboration or simple fee-for-service,” SomaLogic CEO Roy Smythe said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes weeks after SomaLogic formed a joint venture with Japanese conglomerate NEC Corp. to get a blood test for determining potential heart conditions approved for sale in that country.

