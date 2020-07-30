D.R. Horton to join two local home builders at Johnstown’s The Ridge

JOHNSTOWN — Real estate investment firm Caliber from Scottsdale, Arizona, has secured D.R. Horton to build a new master-planned community in Johnstown.

The Ridge at Johnstown will include 324 acres of multi-family homes and commercial, industrial and retail spaces.Texas-based D.R. Horton has sold nearly 60,000 homes in 29 states acro8ss the country in the past year.

“When you’ve been in business for more than 40 years and the country’s top home builder since 2002, you are doing a lot of things right,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler said in a press release. “That is the kind of care, attention to detail and quality customer service we look for when we partner with a company, and it is what customers and investors should expect at The Ridge.”

D.R. Horton joins two regional home builders — Bridgewater Homes and Horizon View Homes, both of Loveland — at The Ridge. Bridgewater earned a place on the Inc. 500 “Fastest Growing Private Companies” list two years running, while family-owned Horizon View Homes is known for its energy-efficient models certified by third-party inspection company, EnergyLogic, Inc.

“The addition of D.R. Horton to what already is a value-packed proposition at The Ridge translates to more upside for investors,” said Roy Bade, Caliber’s chief development officer. “With direct access to Interstate 25, the Highway 402 Interchange, visibility and highway adjacency of more than 150 acres of forthcoming commercial property, the community is convenient for residents and ideal for commercial and retail tenants.”

The development is south of Colorado Highway 402 and east of Weld County Road 3E. The company already has numerous commercial tenants in the works, including a nationally recognized fueling station brand.