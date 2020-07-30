Boulder hires new transport chief

BOULDER — The city of Boulder has tapped Erika Vandenbrande as its new director of transportation and mobility, months after former head Carlos Hernandez suddenly resigned the post.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports Vandenbrande, currently in Redmond, Wash., is due to start in early September.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.