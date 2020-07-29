Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Register today for BizWest’s webinar on cash-flow management

By BizWest Staff — 

Today is the deadline to register for a BizWest webinar on cash-flow management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Managing Your Cash During the Crisis” is presented by BizWest, Plante Moran and Vectra Bank Colorado and will take place via the Zoom platform from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30.

The session will cover how businesses can manage their cash flow during a time when business is down and payments might be slow in coming.

Panelists include James Drybanski, a partner with Plante Moran; Tyrone Gant, senior vice president and director, treasury management, Vectra Bank; and Rory Jaret, vice president, accounts receivable relationship manager, Vectra Bank.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. Register here.


 