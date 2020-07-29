Register today for BizWest’s webinar on cash-flow management

Today is the deadline to register for a BizWest webinar on cash-flow management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Managing Your Cash During the Crisis” is presented by BizWest, Plante Moran and Vectra Bank Colorado and will take place via the Zoom platform from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30.

Sponsored Content How is your company managing cash flow during this pandemic?

Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow was not the priority before, it is now. In this webinar, Managing Cash Flow in a Crisis, local experts give advice that businesses can take action on to get control of their cash flow; and what you can do long term to weather the next storm. Read More

The session will cover how businesses can manage their cash flow during a time when business is down and payments might be slow in coming.

Panelists include James Drybanski, a partner with Plante Moran; Tyrone Gant, senior vice president and director, treasury management, Vectra Bank; and Rory Jaret, vice president, accounts receivable relationship manager, Vectra Bank.

The webinar is free, but registration is required. Register here.