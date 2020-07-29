Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Loveland’s planning group recommends multiple development rule changes

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — The Loveland Planning Commission is proposing 38 changes to the city’s development code, including a revamp on how tall certain buildings can be erected.

The Loveland Reporter Herald reports the changes require City Council approval to take effect, with debates scheduled for late August.

