Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Louisville puts shopping bag tax to ballot

By BizWest Staff — 

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville City Council will let voters decide on a 25-cent tax for disposable bag tax at retail stores in the November elections.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the tax is meant to reduce single-use plastics in the city.

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville City Council will let voters decide on a 25-cent tax for disposable bag tax at retail stores in the November elections.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the tax is meant to reduce single-use plastics in the city.


 