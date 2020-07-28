Greeley Police say scammers targeting local unemployment claimants

GREELEY — The Greeley Police Department is warning locals to be wary of an unemployment insurance scam targeting state residents.
The Greeley Tribune reports people who receive a U.S. Bank ReliaCard in the mail without applying for one may have had their identity stolen and used to apply for benefits by a malicious third party. The cards are issued to all claimants, but identity thieves can use online access to send the benefits to an account they control.
