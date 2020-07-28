Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



CU, CSU, UNC athletics ran deficits for years

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A state audit shows the University of Colorado-Boulder, Colorado State University and the University of Northern Colorado spent far more than they earned in athletics from 2013 to 2019.

The Colorado Sun reports the state’s three Division I schools spent a total of $170 million and brought in just more than $120 million. The only programs that broke even in 2019 was the CU-Boulder football and men’s basketball teams.


 