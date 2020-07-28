CU, CSU, UNC athletics ran deficits for years

DENVER — A state audit shows the University of Colorado-Boulder, Colorado State University and the University of Northern Colorado spent far more than they earned in athletics from 2013 to 2019.
The Colorado Sun reports the state’s three Division I schools spent a total of $170 million and brought in just more than $120 million. The only programs that broke even in 2019 was the CU-Boulder football and men’s basketball teams.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.