Thirteen to be recognized as BizWest’s Women of Distinction next month

By BizWest Staff — 

Thirteen women will be recognized as recipients of BizWest’s 2020 Women of Distinction Awards.

The winners will be celebrated Aug. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. in a free virtual BizWest event, with registration available here.  

A limited-attendance live event may also be held, but details remain to be finalized.

This year’s winners and the industry categories in which they will be recognized are:

  • Melissa Moran, CBRE, real estate.
  • Glenda Haines, Eves & Haines Wealth Management, banking.
  • Isabel Yang, Advanced Energy Industries Inc., manufacturing.
  • Andrea Heyman, Colorado State University, outstanding mentor.
  • Pam Jackson, Colorado State University, education.
  • Barbara Wasung, Marcia L. Siebring, CPA; outstanding volunteer.
  • Grace Taylor, UCHealth, health-care.
  • Joyce Saffel, Columbine Health, health-care.
  • Stephanie Gausch, Weld Food Bank, nonprofit.
  • Amy Tallent, The Tallent Co., business and business services.
  • SeonAh Kendall, city of Fort Collins, government, energy and utilities.
  • Cindy Mackin, city of Loveland, government, energy and utilities.
  • Susan Ison, city of Loveland, leading lady.

 