Thirteen to be recognized as BizWest’s Women of Distinction next month

Thirteen women will be recognized as recipients of BizWest’s 2020 Women of Distinction Awards.
The winners will be celebrated Aug. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. in a free virtual BizWest event, with registration available here.
Sponsored Content
How is your company managing cash flow during this pandemic?
Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow was not the priority before, it is now. In this webinar, Managing Cash Flow in a Crisis, local experts give advice that businesses can take action on to get control of their cash flow; and what you can do long term to weather the next storm.
A limited-attendance live event may also be held, but details remain to be finalized.
This year’s winners and the industry categories in which they will be recognized are:
- Melissa Moran, CBRE, real estate.
- Glenda Haines, Eves & Haines Wealth Management, banking.
- Isabel Yang, Advanced Energy Industries Inc., manufacturing.
- Andrea Heyman, Colorado State University, outstanding mentor.
- Pam Jackson, Colorado State University, education.
- Barbara Wasung, Marcia L. Siebring, CPA; outstanding volunteer.
- Grace Taylor, UCHealth, health-care.
- Joyce Saffel, Columbine Health, health-care.
- Stephanie Gausch, Weld Food Bank, nonprofit.
- Amy Tallent, The Tallent Co., business and business services.
- SeonAh Kendall, city of Fort Collins, government, energy and utilities.
- Cindy Mackin, city of Loveland, government, energy and utilities.
- Susan Ison, city of Loveland, leading lady.