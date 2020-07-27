Odyssey Energy Solutions again wins Keeling finance prize

BOULDER — Odyssey Energy Solutions Inc., a Boulder-based renewable energy investment platform, is a winner of the Keeling Curve Prize for finance.

“Each year, the Keeling Curve Prize awards $25,000 to each of 10 projects across the globe with significant potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or promote carbon uptake,” according to a Keeling Curve news release. “The 2020 prize attracted more than 300 applications from 68 countries, doubling the number of applicants compared to last year.”

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

Odyssey, a finalist for the 2019 prize, facilitates financing and development of off-grid distributed energy projects that address rural energy poverty in developing countries, the release said.

“2020 has certainly been a challenging year,” CBS News meteorologist and Keeling Curve award ceremony host Jeff Berardelli said in a prepared statement. “We’re getting a hard lesson in just how fragile our human systems are due to COVID-19. But the climate challenge is on another level.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC