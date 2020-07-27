HofgardBenefits sold to IMA Financial Group

LOUISVILLE — An insurance company with roots to 1956 will retain its office in Louisville but will now be a part of a larger operation, Wichita-based IMA Financial Group.
Hofgard & Co. Inc., doing business as HofgardBenefits, has been sold to a company that specializes in providing benefits to companies with fewer than 100 employees. IMA is also an insurance brokerage specializing in property and casualty insurance, employee benefits and surety bonds.
Sponsored Content
3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business
How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two.
Hofgard & Co. was founded in 1956 in Boulder by Bill Hofgard. In 2008, Hofgard spun off the benefits division to long-time employee Jim Marsh, who renamed it HofgardBenefits. Kurt Hofgard and his father formed Hofgard Insurance & Benefits Consultants Inc. at that time, and Kurt Hofgard also operated Hofgard & Associates P.C., an estate-planning firm.
The IMA transaction closed July 1. Jim Marsh, the seller, plans to pursue a career in ministry as executive pastor of Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada.
“IMA has the same philosophy as we do,” Marsh told BizWest. “It’s employee owned so it has an incentive to continue good service. It [IMA] has expanded services that a lone brokerage house can’t.”
The HofgardBenefits acquisition means that existing employees Preston Hardy and Sammie Haas will join the IMA team. “They’ve been the main contacts for our clients,” Marsh said. Marsh said he would still be available to clients “if they need me,” but he didn’t expect that to be the case because of Hardy and Haas.
“HofgardBenefits clients will enjoy the same great service team they currently work with, and that team now has additional resources that allow for more strategic planning and face-time for clients,” Laurie Hoag-Winkler, executive vice president and national practice leader for IMA’s Employee Benefits practice, said in a written statement.
“We are beyond excited to add Preston and Sammie to IMA’s Employee Benefits team,” said Kristi Gjellum, executive vice president, and co-leader of IMA’s Employee Benefits division. “They are an excellent fit with our company culture, and this acquisition is a great way to expand our benefits market footprint.”
HofgardBenefits will now be known as IMA|Hofgard and will remain in its current Louisville location. IMA is the sixth-largest independent, employee-owned insurance broker in the United States.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
LOUISVILLE — An insurance company with roots to 1956 will retain its office in Louisville but will now be a part of a larger operation, Wichita-based IMA Financial Group.
Hofgard & Co. Inc., doing business as HofgardBenefits, has been sold to a company that specializes in providing benefits to companies with fewer than 100 employees. IMA is also an insurance brokerage specializing in property and casualty insurance, employee benefits and surety bonds.
Sponsored Content
How is your company managing cash flow during this pandemic?
Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow was not the priority before, it is now. In this webinar, Managing Cash Flow in a Crisis, local experts give advice that businesses can take action on to get control of their cash flow; and what you can do long term to weather the next storm.
Hofgard & Co. was founded in 1956 in Boulder by Bill Hofgard. In 2008, Hofgard spun off the benefits division to long-time employee Jim Marsh, who renamed it HofgardBenefits. Kurt Hofgard and his father formed Hofgard Insurance & Benefits Consultants Inc. at that time, and Kurt Hofgard also operated Hofgard & Associates P.C., an estate-planning firm.
The IMA transaction closed July 1. Jim Marsh, the seller, plans to pursue a career in ministry as executive pastor of Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada.
“IMA has the same philosophy as we do,” Marsh told BizWest. “It’s employee owned so it has an incentive to continue good service. It [IMA] has expanded services that a lone brokerage house can’t.”
The HofgardBenefits acquisition means that existing employees Preston Hardy and Sammie Haas will join the IMA team. “They’ve been the main contacts for our clients,” Marsh said. Marsh said he would still be available to clients “if they need me,” but he didn’t expect that to be the case because of Hardy and Haas.
“HofgardBenefits clients will enjoy the same great service team they currently work with, and…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!