Ent Credit Union has purchased this building on Windsor Main Street for a new location. Courtesy SVN.

Ent Credit Union buys Windsor property for new location

By BizWest Staff — 

WINDSOR — Ent Credit Union will move into a building at 1281 Main St. in Windsor. The credit union bought the building from the Sharon McNamara Trust of Petaluma, California, for $1,290,000.

Ent Credit Union, a Colorado Springs-based financial institution, previously outlined plans for a major expansion into Northern Colorado and listed six new sites, including one on Windsor Main Street, but the exact location in Windsor was not revealed. 

Jerry Chilson of SVN/Denver Commercial – Northern Colorado Division represented the seller, and Josh Guernsey and Greg Roeder of Waypoint Real Estate represented the buyer.

The building is 4,289 square feet. Its value was listed at $897,574 in Weld County property records prior to this cash transaction.

 

