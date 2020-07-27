Ent Credit Union buys Windsor property for new location

WINDSOR — Ent Credit Union will move into a building at 1281 Main St. in Windsor. The credit union bought the building from the Sharon McNamara Trust of Petaluma, California, for $1,290,000.
Ent Credit Union, a Colorado Springs-based financial institution, previously outlined plans for a major expansion into Northern Colorado and listed six new sites, including one on Windsor Main Street, but the exact location in Windsor was not revealed.
Jerry Chilson of SVN/Denver Commercial – Northern Colorado Division represented the seller, and Josh Guernsey and Greg Roeder of Waypoint Real Estate represented the buyer.
The building is 4,289 square feet. Its value was listed at $897,574 in Weld County property records prior to this cash transaction.
© 2020 BizWest Media LLC
