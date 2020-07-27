Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



COGCC reduces request for additional oil production levies

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER– The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is scaling down its request to raise a fee on oil production from 1.7 mills to 1.5 mills next month.

The Denver Post reports the revenue was meant to cover lost revenue from a drop-off in production due to the COVID-19 crisis, but lowered the request after production estimates are better than previously expected.


 