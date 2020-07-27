COGCC reduces request for additional oil production levies

DENVER– The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is scaling down its request to raise a fee on oil production from 1.7 mills to 1.5 mills next month.
The Denver Post reports the revenue was meant to cover lost revenue from a drop-off in production due to the COVID-19 crisis, but lowered the request after production estimates are better than previously expected.
Sponsored Content
How is your company managing cash flow during this pandemic?
Covid-19 has sent businesses of all sizes into survival mode. If cash flow was not the priority before, it is now. In this webinar, Managing Cash Flow in a Crisis, local experts give advice that businesses can take action on to get control of their cash flow; and what you can do long term to weather the next storm.