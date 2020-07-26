Two restaurants, coffee shop sign Foothills Mall leases

FORT COLLINS — Three new dining options are coming to the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins.
The Coloradoan reports Mediterranean outfit CAVA, Boulder fast casual chain Modern Market Eatery and Lima Coffee Roasters are opening on retail paid sites and within the mall’s main building over the coming weeks.
