Rodeo, concert in southeastern Weld County draws state’s worry

WELD COUNTY — State health officials sent an agent to shut down a Mexican rodeo and concert that drew 2,000 people to private land in Weld County Sunday afternoon.
The Denver Post reports the events just south of Lochuie drew a state agent as of 5:30 p.m. last night. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said it tried to prevent the gathering, but couldn’t because the county is refusing to enforce Gov. Jared Polis’ public masking order.
