Boulder City Council prepares to hear 268-unit Gunbarrel apartment pitch

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Boulder city leaders will get their first look at a proposal to build a 268-unit apartment building near Gunbarrel’s Celestial Seasonings factory.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports opponents have already said the project would kill a nearby prairie dog habitat and cause traffic congestion in the area.


 