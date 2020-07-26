Boulder City Council prepares to hear 268-unit Gunbarrel apartment pitch

BOULDER — Boulder city leaders will get their first look at a proposal to build a 268-unit apartment building near Gunbarrel’s Celestial Seasonings factory.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports opponents have already said the project would kill a nearby prairie dog habitat and cause traffic congestion in the area.
