July 24, 2020: Aurora’s play for NoCo water & Asa Firestone

By Dan Mika — 

This week, Dan Mika and Ken Amundson chat about Aurora’s plans to buy $28 million in water rights located in Windsor, and Dan Mika talks with Asa Firestone of A-Lodge Boulder and Lyons about how COVID-19 is hitting the independent and boutique hotel sector.

