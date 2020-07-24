Funding Friday: Arca biopharma’s $54M stock sale, parcel delivery service Veho raises $4M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Sponsored Content Parsing the Future of Work: How Technology Enables Remote Employees

For a modern organization to be successful, it must transform into a digital workplace, with the ability to conduct business from anywhere, anytime, with anyone. That means businesses must provide employees with technologies that allow them to stay connected to colleagues and customers while being productive, even while working remotely. Read More

This week’s notable rounds:

-Westminster’s Arca biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) inked a new deal to sell up to $54 million in new stock on demand at market value as it continues to repurpose one of its heart drug candidates to treat COVID-19-related blood clotting.

-Boulder’s Veho Tech Inc. reported raising $4.16 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week, with $1.66 million of it from a convertible securities swap. It is the first reported fundraiser in the company’s history to securities regulators.

Veho’s business model is similar to on-demand service providers like Uber Inc., but for delivering parcels for e-commerce companies instead of ridesharing. The company was a member of Techstars’ 2019 Boulder accelerator class. It did not respond to requests for additional comment.

Other rounds this week (source: SEC)

July 22: Expedition Data Inc., Boulder, $1 million goal reached via options sale.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC