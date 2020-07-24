Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Canvas Credit Union pledges funds for Food Bank for Larimer County

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS — Canvas Credit Union, headquartered in Lone Tree but with operations throughout Northern Colorado, recently announced it has raised $17,000 to help fund Food Bank for Larimer County and Food Bank of the Rockies, according to a company news release. 

“At the Food Bank for Larimer County, they believe no one should be hungry. Their efforts include delivering health, hope, and humanity to stabilize and build a vibrant community. Canvas couldn’t agree more with their vision,” the release said. 

“The best way to help our food banks right now is by contributing money or time, and we’re doing both,” Canvas’ community engagement assistant vice president Malcolm Johnson said. “We are honored to serve our communities, especially during this time of uncertainty, and we’re proud of the efforts of our Canvas family and our members for stepping up to help us all get through this.”

