Ski areas try to force ticket seller into bankruptcy

By BizWest Staff — 

Colorado ski areas, saying they are owed $2 million by Liftopia, the online lift ticket seller, are attempting to force the company into bankruptcy.

The Colorado Sun reported that the ski areas have asked a bankruptcy judge to force the action after being unable to collect on what they say they are owed. Liftopia says the ski areas have incorrectly calculated what they are owed.

 

