PRPA to conduct low-level helicopter equipment scans

FORT COLLINS — Platte River Power Authority will conduct low-level helicopter flyovers of its power lines and substations on July 27.

The flyovers will use infrared scans to help ensure service reliability by checking equipment for hot spots or potential defects that require preventative maintenance. Transmission lines will also be checked for adequate clearance from the ground, objects and vegetation.

Flyovers will involve more than 250 miles of high voltage transmission lines and more than 20 substations along the Front Range corridor, from the Rawhide Energy Station north of Fort Collins to southern Longmont.

Platte River Power Authority is the wholesale power supplier to Estes Park, Loveland, Longmont and Fort Collins.