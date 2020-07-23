Odell forms kombucha company, plans fall release of first products

FORT COLLINS — Odell Brewing Co., which added a line of canned wine to its beer offerings in June, has now added kombucha.
The company has introduced Allkind Hard Kombucha, a new venture that will explore fermentation, organic ingredients and complex flavors in hard kombucha.
With plans to launch fall of 2020, the first flavors of Allkind will be Super Berry and Tropical Turmeric, available in 12 ounce six packs in 16 ounce singles. Allkind will initially be available across Odell Brewing’s 20-state distribution footprint.
Odell has been experimenting with gluten free products for the past few years. It created Allkind as its own brand, separate from the Odell beer portfolio, in order to allow for growth beyond Odell Brewing’s existing presence and markets.
“Hard Kombucha is a rapidly growing segment, especially in larger coastal markets where we don’t currently sell our beer. Since we’ve developed a shelf stable product that’s brewed separately from our beer, we want to give it the opportunity to meet new people in further reaching markets,” said Odell Brewing CEO, Eric Smith in a written statement.
Allkind uses a traditional brewing process using organic tea, organic natural sugars and SCOBY fermentation. However, unlike most SCOBY fermented kombuchas, Allkind is brewed with a proprietary, lab-supported process that maintains probiotic integrity and shelf stability.
“It was important that we held true to the kombucha’s rich history,” said Jordan Kelly, quality lab manager. “Allkind was an exciting new challenge that really tested our ability to achieve a traditional ferment with consistency of flavor.”
Allkind is brewed with gluten free ingredients, fresh juices and purees, nothing from concentrate, and no added sugars or artificial sweeteners, the company said. The brewing team has applied for USDA Organic and Gluten Free certifications.
