Charlotte’s Web creates 76-acre art installation in hemp field

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc., a Boulder CBD manufacturer, recently unveiled a 76-acre art installation mowed into a hemp field in McPherson, Kansas.

Sponsored Content 3 Rules of Inventory Management for Your Business

How a business manages its inventory can have a tremendous impact on the financial health of the company. Managed properly, inventory can be a great source of increased margins, higher revenue, or a combination of the two. Read More

The art project is part of Charlotte’s Web’s “Trust The Earth” initiative, which seeks to “democratize access to hemp-derived products,” according to a company news release.

The art was created by Studio Number One, a marketing agency co-founded by artist Shepard Fairey.

“This art is the visual and naturally living embodiment of Charlotte’s Web’s mission to unleash the healing powers of botanicals,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in a prepared statement. “And, we hope this inspires many to join us in fighting for sound federal and state regulations.”