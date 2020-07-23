Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Charlotte’s Web creates 76-acre art installation in hemp field

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc., a Boulder CBD manufacturer, recently unveiled a 76-acre art installation mowed into a hemp field in McPherson, Kansas. 

Charlotte’s Web’s third art installation of its ‘Trust The Earth’ pro-hemp access campaign is grown and mown into 76 acres – the equivalent of 57 football fields – on a farm in Kansas (CNW Group/Charlotte’s Web PR Marketing)

The art project is part of Charlotte’s Web’s “Trust The Earth”  initiative, which seeks to “democratize access to hemp-derived products,” according to a company news release. 

The art was created by Studio Number One, a marketing agency co-founded by artist Shepard Fairey.

“This art is the visual and naturally living embodiment of Charlotte’s Web’s mission to unleash the healing powers of botanicals,” Charlotte’s Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in a prepared statement. “And, we hope this inspires many to join us in fighting for sound federal and state regulations.”

 

