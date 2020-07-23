CDLE: First-time unemployment claims drop to 8,486 after last week’s spike

DENVER — An additional 8,486 people filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending July 18, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday.
The figure is a drop from the 10,506 new claimants for regular benefits over the week prior, which may have been a temporary spike in new claims in the weekly dataset. In the same period, 9,233 self-employed and gig workers in Colorado applied for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which are federal benefits for workers traditionally not eligible for state-level unemployment. That amounts to an increase of more than ,200 over the week.
That specific federal assistance, along with a $600 per week additional benefit, is due to expire at the end of the month unless Congress reauthorizes or replaces it with a different aid package.
The number of continuing claims was at 238,006 Coloradans in the week ending July 11, continuing a pattern where that rate has bounced between the 225,000 to 265,000 range every other week. The number of continuing federal claims declined from 90,490 last week to 93,079 in the week prior.
Colorado distributed $80.9 million in regular unemployment-insurance payments in the week, a slight drop from $83.6 million the prior week.
Nationwide, the U.S. Department of Labor said 1.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits, an increase of 109,000 from the previous week and breaking a weeks-long trend of declining first-time claims. The department said the majority of these claims came from Florida, Georgia and California, three states that are in the midst of a COVID resurgence and, in the case of California, another round of business restrictions.
