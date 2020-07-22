Loveland Housing Authority poses questions about future affordable housing

LOVELAND — The Loveland Housing Authority is sending out a bat signal for solutions to developing affordable housing.

The housing authority has placed a questionnaire online for individuals and organizations interested in housing development. Its the first step in an effort to address barriers for low income housing.

“Loveland has made progress in the past five years in addressing both for-sale and for-rent housing challenges. New funding streams, a new unified development code, as well as new collaborations have been created to try and chip away at the challenge. We all know, however, there is room to do more, and we are seeking to find out what that could be,” said Jeff Feneis, executive director of the Loveland Housing Authority, in a news release today.

Questions posed in the questionnaire range from how current city codes and policies help or hurt Loveland housing options to how different organizations can collaborate with the LHA. Respondents can submit until Aug. 7. The LHA will share the survey input with the community, the City Council and the Planning Commission.

