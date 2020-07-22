Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Group proposes tax to fund ban on oil and gas drilling in BoCo

By BizWest Staff — 

An environmental group has asked the Boulder County Board of Commissioners to put a tax issue on the November ballot in order to fund a ban on oil and gas development in the county.

The Longmont Times-Call reported that the tax money would be placed in a trust fund to cover costs, including buying up mineral rights, resulting from a permanent ban on drilling in the county.

 

