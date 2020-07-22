Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Aerospace company to expand near Colorado Springs airport

By BizWest Staff — 

COLORADO SPRINGS — Aerospace Corp., a California defense industry firm, will build a $100 million research facility at the Colorado Springs Airport and employ 200 people.

The Gazette reported that the facility is an expansion of other Aerospace Corp. operations in the community, which have grown beyond the company’s 78,000-square-foot building.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Aerospace Corp., a California defense industry firm, will build a $100 million research facility at the Colorado Springs Airport and employ 200 people.

The Gazette reported that the facility is an expansion of other Aerospace Corp. operations in the community, which have grown beyond the company’s 78,000-square-foot building.


 