Women in business network plans virtual summit

DENVER — The Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners Network, a professional advisory group for women business owners, has called for speakers for its first “Accelerate 2020 Online Summit for Women Business Owners.”

The event will be held virtually on Sept 28 – Oct. 2. Especially sought are speakers and subject matter experts who have been successful during the current business disruption environment caused by COVID-19.

The application for speakers can be found at WEBONetwork.com.

Founded in 2016, WEBO Network offers education and networking for women in business.

“At the heart of the organization’s philosophy is allowing women to connect around the topic they are most passionate about, their businesses,” Katherine McGraw Patterson, founder of the WEBO network, said in a press release. “By exchanging knowledge, resources and expertise, the WEBO community is building deeply authentic personal and business relationships. WEBO members are professionals who see a massive shift in their businesses when they share and learn from each other.

“We are offering a special opportunity for speakers, subject matter experts, and thought leaders in entrepreneurship and small business ownership to lead strategic discussions and present their expertise at our inaugural virtual summit,” she said. “We welcome unique perspectives, diverse voices, insights, and learnings that the women’s entrepreneurship community can benefit from.”

The deadline for submission is Aug. 3.

People interested in attending the conference can register at https://webonetwork.com/programs-and-events/accelerate-2020-virtual-summit.

WEBO Network has chapters in Fort Collins/Loveland, Broomfield/Westminster, and Aurora/Parker. Members are eligible to attend meetings at all chapters for no additional registration fees.