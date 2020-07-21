Ride Free Lafayette bus service launches

LAFAYETTE — Ride Free Lafayette, a free door-to-door bus service, launched Monday.
“Residents and visitors can use the Ride Free Lafayette service to connect to transit stops, get to medical appointments, run errands, get to work, visit the community center and much more,” according to a Boulder County news release.
Sponsored Content
Longmont Chamber Program Receives Sizeable Dividend from Pinnacol Assurance
Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce workers’ compensation safety group program received a group dividend of $308,806 from Colorado’s largest workers’ compensation insurer Pinnacol Assurance. Safety group policyholders who contributed to the overall success of the group during this group year were eligible to receive a portion of the dividend.
Riders can book a trip by phone at 833-456-3359, online at www.ridefreelafayette.com or via the On Demand Transit: Rider App.
LAFAYETTE — Ride Free Lafayette, a free door-to-door bus service, launched Monday.
“Residents and visitors can use the Ride Free Lafayette service to connect to transit stops, get to medical appointments, run errands, get to work, visit the community center and much more,” according to a Boulder County news release.
Sponsored Content
An employer’s guide to safely resuming work after the pandemic closures
Colorado businesses are continuing the gradual transition from pandemic-induced closings to reentry mode.
While every business is making changes to reopen safely, there’s no single approach that will work for everyone. Employers must stay flexible and focused.
Riders can book a trip by phone at 833-456-3359, online at www.ridefreelafayette.com or via the On Demand Transit: Rider App.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Print + Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Digital
$7/mo
billed monthly
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Unlimited
$25/mo
billed annually
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!