Ride Free Lafayette bus service launches

LAFAYETTE — Ride Free Lafayette, a free door-to-door bus service, launched Monday.

“Residents and visitors can use the Ride Free Lafayette service to connect to transit stops, get to medical appointments, run errands, get to work, visit the community center and much more,” according to a Boulder County news release.

Riders can book a trip by phone at 833-456-3359, online at www.ridefreelafayette.com or via the On Demand Transit: Rider App.