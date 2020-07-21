Island Grove apartments achieves HUD energy saving goal

GREELEY — Island Grove Village Apartments in Greeley has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for achieving its energy-saving goal as a partner in the nationwide Better Buildings Challenge.

Island Grove Village is a HUD multifamily, affordable housing complex. It achieved energy savings of 20% at its 78,000-square-foot property.

“I am pleased to recognize Island Grove Village for achieving its Better Buildings Challenge goal,” David R. Simmons, assistant secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency at DOE, said in a written statement.

The apartment complex reached its goal in six years — one of only nine multifamily challenge participants nationwide to achieve the national award.

The challenge is a DOE initiative to reduce energy consumption in commercial, public, industrial and residential buildings by 20% over the next decade. More than 950 public and private organizations nationally are participating.

Island Grove used LED lighting retrofits and temperature limiting thermostats to reach the goal. Also contributing were installation of energy-efficient furnaces and air conditioners.

The complex has also subscribed this year to a community solar garden near Greeley’s airport and has a 2.59% allocation of the 10 kilowatt hour installation. The solar project saves the complex about $10,000 a year.

